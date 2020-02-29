The fear of coronavirus is the beginning of wisdom by Yeni Olus

By Yeni Olus,

The year 2020 is a big one when you consider the calibre of events slated to hold this season, culminating with the Olympics and Paralympics billed to hold in Tokyo, Japan, from July to September.

Some of the major Athletics events for the year include the African Senior Championships in Algiers in June, World U20 Championships in Nairobi, Kenya in July, and the Olympic Games which comes up towards the end of July.

However, with the outbreak of the coronavirus in Asia (the continent hosting the Olympics) last month, there are concerns as to whether the Olympics will still hold this year.

Several major competitions across different sports have had to be postponed, re-scheduled or outrightly cancelled since the outbreak of the virus, starting with the World Indoor Athletics Championships which was initially meant to hold in Nanjing, China, in March, but had to be moved to 2021 due to the outbreak of the virus.

Now that the virus seems to be spreading, with about…