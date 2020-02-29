The heavy burden of simplicity

By Tonnie Iredia

Quite often people who are seen as having the quality of being easily understood, get praised for living simple lives.

They are seen as getting out of their way to simplify issues which are otherwise complicated. In schools for instance, some teachers are known for making it easy for students to quickly assimilate their teachings.

There are however other teachers and communicators who have a disposition of compounding everything including ordinary or what ought to pass for simple matters. As if unaware that effective communication means a situation where the sender and a receiver of a message have the same meaning for it, some people are notorious for using words that an average person can hardly understand without consulting a dictionary.

In a way therefore, simplicity can be a commendable trait. Another commendable feature of being simple is when a person is not fussy about issues or where a person is always simply dressed or adorned. But like…