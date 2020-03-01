2023: El Rufai and the hope for Igbo President

By Dele Sobowale

“Why the Presidency should return to the South in 2023 by El-Rufai” – VANGUARD, Monday, February, 24, 2020, front page.

Wonders never cease!

Just as I was getting prepared for a stiff opposition to the idea an Igbo President in 2023, part support came from an unexpected source. Until I read that statement in the VANGUARD newspapers nobody could have convinced me that Governor El-Rufai would not be one of the strongest stumbling blocks to what some people have already started telling me was an exercise in futility. Everywhere I have gone and opened my mouth to advocate for an Igbo President, people have given me two reasons it is a pipe dream. Even when they acknowledge that my previous venture into political advocacy was a success against all known odds, they are also very quick to point out that Lagos is not Nigeria. What worked in Lagos cannot be presumed to be a good template for pan-Nigeria advocacy. Let…