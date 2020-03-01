Anambra launches Open Governance Partnership for transparency

By Vincent Ujumadu

Anambra State government has launched the Open Government Partnership, OGP, aimed at fostering transparency and accountability in governance and budget implementation.

The programme, supported by the Rule of Law and Anti-Corruption, ROLAC, was funded by the European Union, EU, and implemented by the British Council.

Five states—Adamawa, Anambra, Edo, Kano, Lagos and the Federal Capital Territory— are serving as pilot areas for the programme.

Anambra State Head of Service, Mr. Harry Udu, who launched the programme in Awka, said although the state government has been running an all-inclusive administration in which every segment of the society was involved in budget process, the introduction of the OGP would further bring the people closer to government.

According to him, if every government was run in an open and transparent manner, every citizen would be carried along and there would be no room for corruption in the system.

ALSO READ: S-East governors…