Anxiety in Benin, as coronavirus epidemic ravages Italy

*…as screening begins in Benin Airport, motor parks

*At 5:43p.m. on Sunday Italy had 1,128 confirmed cases, 29 deaths, 46 recovered

By Ozioruva Aliu

With coronavirus ravaging Italy, there is anxiety in Benin City, Edo State capital, and other parts of the state, as many families in the state have relatives in the European country. The Nigerian index case is also from Italy.

This has led to the decision to commence screening of travellers using Benin Airport by a joint team of National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA; Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, FAAN, Nigerian Red Cross and other stakeholders.

Italy, according to Global Cases John Hopkins CSSE, has 1,128 confirmed cases. Of this figure, 29 deaths have been recorded, while 46 patients recovered.

Italy’s is the third-highest cases of confirmed coronavirus infection. Mainland China is first with 79,826 confirmed, 2,990 deaths and 42,670 recovered. South Korea is second at 3,526 cases, 17 deaths and 30 recovered….