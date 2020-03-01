Archbishop Martins urges Christians to a non-violent war

By Sam Eyoboka

CATHOLIC Archbishop of Lagos, Most Reverend Alfred Adewale Martins has urged Christians in Nigeria to take advantage of the Lentern period to intensify a Holy war against current unbridled spate of killings, shameful insecurity techniques at all levels and a sheer lack of respect for our common humanity.

In a statement titled: “War of non-violence”, Archbishop Martins said: “In the midst of these threatening and highly inflammable times, Christians must stand to ‘wage war’ against these menaces that give us a horrific stare, with all the weapons of Christian moral values and a surprising attitude of non-violence to a violent society.

“Our war isn’t that of bloodshed, vengeance, anger, hatred but the conquering of evil and its perpetrators with the light of truth and the balance between faith and reason that exalts humanity as the centre of every endeavor,” he…