Coronavirus in Nigeria: 5 tips on what to do

By Lawal Sherifat

Following the confirmation of the first case of Coronavirus also know as COVID 19 by the Federal Ministry of Health in Lagos State, Here are some useful tips on what to do.

Keep Good Hygiene

Just like Ebola, Coronavirus (COVID 19) is also highly contagious hence the need to keep good hygiene. The Federal Ministry of Health has advised washing hands with soap and water often and thoroughly. It is also a safety measure to have a routine for washing hands. Maintain good respiratory hygiene by covering mouth and nose while coughing and sneezing. The use of alcohol-based hand sanitizers is also advised

Pay Attention: keep a distance from people when they cough and sneeze

It important that we pay attention to our environment. Keep away from people when they cough and sneeze as coughing and sneezing are major symptoms of coronavirus.

Keep Yourself Informed

Make sure to get updates information from credible sources about Coronavirus (COVID 19) as it progresses….