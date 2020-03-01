Coronavirus: Questions over Nigeria’s preparedness 

By Chioma Obinna

The outbreak of Coronavirus is wreaking havoc worldwide. No one knows where the next outbreak would happen. From the best scientist in the world to the least person, everybody is questioning where and how a virus as deadly as this appeared from.

While some religious persons said it was sent from the pit of hell, researchers worldwide are battling to understand the virus.

The situation is so bad that some countries like El Salvador are now banning visitors from affected countries. Salvadoran citizens, for instance, arriving from those countries face 30-day quarantine.

According to The Worldometer Coronavirus live update counter, the total number of active COVID-19 cases as at 5.30 pm on Friday, February 28, 2020, was 84,077 in 52 countries with a total of 2,876 (7 percent) deaths.

7 percent of deaths Of this number 36,241 (82 percent) are in mild condition, while 8,087 are serious or critical.

Last Friday alone, 327 new cases and 44 new deaths had occurred…