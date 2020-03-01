FIFA’s Infantino backs Wenger’s call on offside rule

FIFA president Gianni Infantino has spoken in favour of introducing the ‘daylight’ principle to the offside law to bring extra clarity.

There has been a great deal of controversy over offsides in the Premier League this season, with a number of goals ruled out by very fine margins after VAR checks.

“I’m certainly in favour of discussing a new way of looking at the offside rule, to see if it can help, because I think the issue is more an issue of understanding,” Infantino said as he arrived in Belfast for Saturday’s annual general meeting of the International Football Association Board, the game’s law-making body.

“Some of the decisions are very, very close and it’s difficult for the people who are watching to see whether it’s offside, so we have to look at whether we can make the offside rule clearer by having light in between.”

Asked whether some leeway could be introduced on VAR reviews, he said: “It doesn’t solve the issue.

“Even if you put a…