Kano decries non-compliance of some airlines to screening forms for passengers

By Bashir Bello

KANO – THE Kano State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Aminu Ibrahim Tsanyawa, has expressed worry over non-compliance of some airlines to screening forms containing traveling history of passengers as part of measures to tame spread of Coronavirus to the country.

Tsanyawa while addressing a press conference following the news on the first recorded case of Coronavirus in Lagos and Nigeria, said the airlines were supposed to issue a form to each passenger on board to ascertain their traveling history before arriving the airport but some don’t comply.

According to him, “There is a form that is supposed to be filled by each passenger even while onboard for the traveling history of that individual for the past two to three weeks.

“Some of the airlines are not complying.

“We have arranged for a meeting tomorrow, Monday with NCAA, they oversee the activities of all these airlines. So we are going to raise all these issues that some airlines are not complying…