Loyalty and Hilary: Okowa’s man friday

By Norbert Chiazor

Power and authority come with so much awe. When it pertains the seat of the governor, the office can rave magnetic charm. The attraction is so entrancing. Like most prestigious political positions in Nigeria, gubernatorial privilege draws spontaneous respect and unsolicited acclaim. Everyone is a friend of the governor. Even enemies pose as allies. That is the danger. The dilemma of the protagonist called His Excellency.

This explains why high placed political leaders in Nigeria face a syndrome- deception of applause. Fake mob. Few friends. Personages in politics lack the luxury of followers, genuine followers. Everybody loves to party with the hand who holds the honey. Just a little is sure-footed to follow when war comes. Actors and pretenders. But every leader has a “ Man Friday”. The term “Man Friday” refers to an exceptionally loyal and competent character in Daniel Dafoe’s 17th-century fictional travelogue,…