Nudity for fame makes no sense – Anita Keyss

By Ayo Onikoyi

Popular actress, Anita Keyss has taken a swipe at fellow actors who strip it all down only to get fame. She advised such people to desist from such act as it doesn’t make sense.

Speaking on nudity, especially in Nollywood, Anita described the act as crazy.“You don’t have to expose your body to become popular. It doesn’t make sense to me, If you believe in yourself and you know you have the talent, you don’t have to expose your body just to get fame,” she said.

She stated further that real celebrities of the likes of Omotola Jolade-Ekeinde and Genevieve Nnaji didn’t expose their bodies to become famous.

“They worked hard and its paying off. So I don’t think you need to expose your body just to remain relevant in the movie industry. Doing so means you don’t believe in yourself and your talent.”

Also, the actress also took time off to advise Nigerian celebrities who get carried away by adulation from their fans or allow their lifestyles to…