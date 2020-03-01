NYSC denies postponing 2020 batch ‘A’ orientation exercise

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, on Sunday dismissed reports making the rounds on social media that it has postponed the 2020 batch ‘A’ orientation course for prospective corps members owing to the recent confirmation of an index case of Coronavirus in Lagos.

NYSC, in a statement by its spokesperson, Mrs Adenike Adeyemi, in Abuja, maintained that the exercise will take place as earlier announced, stressing that proactive measure have been put in place to ensure Corps members who are mobilised for the course were safe from contracting the virus while in camp.

It further described the social media reports as a hoax circulated by mischiefmakers to cause panic among Prospective Corps Members, PCMs.

The statement reads, “The attention of the Management of National Youth Service Corps has been drawn to a false and very misleading story circulating on the social media making allusion to the postponement of the 2020 Batch “A”…