Obahiagbon blows hot, says Obaseki unleashed ‘deprecable gambit of state terrorism’ on Oshiomhole

Let’s start with the incident of last weekend in Benin when Comrade Oshiomhole visited. There are conflicting accounts of the incident. Some reports said hoodlums hired by the Edo government attacked Oshiomhole at the airport. Another said there were gunshots at the airport. Yet another report said Oshiomhole house was blocked by people believed to be state agents. It has been a fall out of the ‘roforofo’ fight between Gov Obaseki and his predecessor. As someone who should know, what happened last weekend?

The macabre dance that played out last weekend where agents of the Edo government sought to prevent the National Chairman of APC,

Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, from leaving the Benin airport to his house was not only opprobrious, lugubrious, anti-democratic and machiavellian but it was also a deprecable gambit of state terrorism. I watched Edo State governor justifying the disgraceful act on television that he had requested that Comrade Oshiomhole should always get his…