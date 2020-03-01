ONDO APC CRISIS-: Let us close ranks ahead of guber race- Kekemeke 

Dayo Johnson Akure

AHEAD of the October 10 governorship election in Ondo state, the immediate past state chairman of the All Progressive Congress, Hon lsaac Kekemeke weekend said that all factions within the party should be reconciled by the State Executive Council SEC of the party.

Kekemeke who is a governorship aspirant said in Akure that “I believe APC is strong enough to win any election in this state, particularly I am so sure we will win the next governorship election on October 10, 2020.

The aspirant lamented that “that considerable number of APC members were excluded from the party activities by the present executives of the party.

He however pleaded that all the factions should close ranks in the interest of the party.

The former commissioner in the state dismissed the fear that the division within the party may lead to its defeat in the October election.

” We will win any election in the state anyday, anytime “but the problem we have is that there…