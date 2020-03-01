The righteousness of God (1)

Femi Aribisala

In Matthew chapter 9, Jesus sat down to eat with some people. When the Pharisees saw this, they condemned him for eating with tax collectors and sinners.

This immediately raises some obvious questions. How did the Pharisees know that the people with Jesus were sinners? How did the Pharisees themselves come to be classified as the righteous?

These questions are all the more pertinent because it was these so-called righteous Pharisees who conspired to have Jesus killed.

The sinners and the righteous

The sinners then were the Gentiles. They were sinners because they were not Jews and did not participate in the Temple sacrificial system. Therefore, their sins were not washed procedurally by the blood of bulls and goats. Thus, Paul said to Peter: “You and I are Jews by birth, not ‘sinners’ like the Gentiles.” (Galatians 2:15).

Jesus was from Nazareth. Nazareth is in Galilee, referred to as “Galilee of the Gentiles.” (Isaiah 9:1).

