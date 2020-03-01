By Chioma Onuegbu – Uyo

Akwa Ibom elder and pioneer National Publicity Secretary of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, Senator Anietie Okon has expressed discontent over the current state of governance in the country.

Okon who spoke with newsmen weekend in Uyo, condemned the infiltration and killings by herdsmen in Ughelli, Delta state and others in the Niger Delta, adding that the silence of government and its failure to check their activities was worrisome.

Okon said the demand by Nigerians to return the country to true federalism in recent times explains that the people are not satisfied and happy how the system is being run presently.

He lamented that in the face of the skewed killings, lopsided appointments; shortchanging of the oil-rich states for reasons not too far from bad politics among other things witnessed under the current administration, that he has lost faith in the country as a federal state.

His words, “As far as I am concerned the…