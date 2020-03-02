70-year-old woman leads hunters to dislodge bandits in Niger

…40 bandits killed, weapons recovered

By Wole Mosadomi

Minna—A 70-year-old woman, weekend, reportedly led a vigilante group naked to dislodge bandits terrorising some local government areas in Niger State during which no fewer than 40 of the bandits were killed.

Besides the killing of the bandits, it was gathered that an unspecified number of sophisticated weapons were recovered from the bandits after a fierce battle at Zugurma Mashegu Local Government Area of the state.

The “woman leader” was said to have administered some local medicine on the foot soldiers before leading them into the Zugurma forests, where she directed them to shoot sporadically to attract the bandits, who were hiding in the forests.

A source said the bandits immediately came out from their hiding and retaliated but could not see the woman and her foot soldiers.

However, the hunters ran after the bandits with no fewer than forty of them caught while others fled.

An impeccable source from the area…