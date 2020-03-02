Airforce commissions new attack aircraft hangar

By Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja

Ahead of the expected delivery of more fighter aircraft to the Nigerian Airforce for prosecution of the war against insurgency, the Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, has commissioned a newly constructed Aircraft Hangar, which is large enough to house 12 Alpha jets along with associated equipment.

The CAS inaugurated the hangar on Sunday while on operational visit to Operation Lafiya Dole in Maiduguri even as he restated the commitment of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) to ensuring security in the Northeast of the Country, working in concert with sister Services and other security agencies.

Speaking further, Air Marshal Abubakar remarked that his frequent visits to the Northeast Theatre were aimed at keeping constantly abreast of activities of the ATF with a view to ensuring that frontline personnel have the support they deserve and that their welfare needs are met for enhanced professional performance.

