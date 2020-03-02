APC lashes out at unfaithful members

…describes former Oyo deputy gov, Adeyemo as ingrate

By Adeola Badru

FOLLOWING the dust raised by the nomination of the immediate-past governor of Oyo State, Sen. Abiola Ajimobi as the All Progressives Congress (APC) deputy national chairman, (south), the party has lashed out at those that betrayed it during the last election in the state, describing them as blackmailers seeking undue recognition.

The Oyo State chapter of the party, on Monday, in a letter written to the national chairman of APC, Adams Oshiomhole, and signed by the chairman of the party in the state, Chief Akin Oke and various executive of the party, added that it has been inundated with the nefarious activities of some opportunistic elements and fifth columnists who were disturbing the media space with periodic tantrums in the name of attracting undue attention to themselves as political players.

The party said these political clowns would stop at nothing to rock the boat of Oyo APC from a distance since they…