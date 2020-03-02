Defeating Boko Haram in five easy steps

By Ola Balogun

Not much has changed since then. The white officers have now been replaced by Nigerians, but the bulk of the soldiers still consist of largely illiterate individuals who can neither read and understand army manuals nor be expected to read maps accurately.

This situation is wholly untenable! In the year 2020, we are fast approaching the end of the first quarter of the 21st century, so there can be no justification for having an army that is mostly made up of uneducated folks.

More importantly, both the officers and lower ranks of the present Nigerian army are sorely lacking in patriotic zeal, having mostly joined the army for career reasons. The choice of having a purely volunteer army, therefore, has to be examined afresh!

Is that really the best option for Nigeria? Most modern nations (including the U.S., Russia, China, and the Western European countries) have traditionally stiffened their armed forces by conscripting young citizens for two or three year…