FG spent N43bn to subsidise petrol in January

By Michael Eboh

The Federal Government, through the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, paid N43.09 billion as subsidy on Premium Motor Spirit, PMS, also known as petrol, in the month of February 2020, according to data obtained from the Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency, PPPRA.

The amount paid as subsidy in January 2020 represented a decline of 22.47 per cent when compared with the N55.58 billion paid by the Federal Government to subsidise the commodity in December 2019.

Figures gleaned from the PPPRA’s PMS Pricing Templates and Daily Truck-Out Reports for January 2020, put the average Expected Open Market Price, EOMP, of PMS at N171.27 per litre, meaning that at a regulated price of N145 per litre, the Federal Government paid an average of N26.27 per litre as subsidy on fuel in January.

In addition, the PPPRA reports stated that a total of 1.591 billion litres of petrol was supplied across Nigeria in 30 days out of the 31 days in the month…