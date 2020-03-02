Firstbank wins 2019 oil and gas banker award

FIRST Bank of Nigeria Limited was recently presented with the Oil and Gas Banker of Year 2019 award at the Patrons’ Dinner and Industry Awards of the Nigeria International Petroleum Summit

Speaking on the award, Chief Executive Officer, First Bank, Dr. Adesola Adeduntan said, “we take pride in this recognition, as it represents the nation’s identification with our leading role in promoting the growth of the oil and gas industry. We remain steadfast on being the financial partner of first choice to Nigerians and, indeed across Africa as we collectively strive towards the continued growth of the economy at large”

Among other things, the event featured a panel discussion, with with Dr. Adesola Adeduntan, First Bank CEO, represented by Mrs. Bashirat Odunewu, the bank’s Group Executive, Energy & Infrastructure as a panelist to deliberate the topic “What are the key challenges when it comes to managing risk and generate sustainable long-term in-country…