Ganduje inspects Tsangaya schools for full implementation

KANO – Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano State has visited some Tsangaya schools for the full scale implementation of the banning of street begging by Almajiri in the state.

The Governor visited Tsangaya schools in Kiyawa town of Bagwai local government, Kanwa town of Madobi local government and Bunkure, in Bunkure local government.

Ganduje in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Abba Anwar said no going back on the ban on street begging.

According to him, “The visit was a part of the final touch for the full-scale take-off of our banning of begging in the state. Begging is banned and will remain banned. We are telling these beggars to leave begging forever. And we are committed to seeing to the implementation of this.

“All arrangements are concluded for seeing that all Almajiri schools and Almajiris comply with the state policy on free and compulsory education.

“When we capture these beggars we take them to these facilities and take good…