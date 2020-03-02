International Breweries records 100% Rights issue subscription, raises N165bn

By Peter Egwuatu

INTERNATIONAL Breweries Plc has recorded 100 percent subscription in its recently concluded Rights Issue.

The company raised N165 billion on the sale of 18.3 billion units of ordinary shares of 50 kobo each at N9.00 per share offered to existing shareholders through a Rights Issue in December 2019.

The additional shares were offered on the basis of 17 new ordinary shares for every eight ordinary shares held as at November 6, 2019.

Speaking when the Board and Management team of the company paid a courtesy visit on the Nigerian Stock Exchange, NSE, the new Finance Director, Mr. Bruno Zambrano, who led the team said: “The offer closed in December and was 100 percent subscribed. The Rights Issue is the largest equity issuance ever in the Nigerian capital market. The additional shares were listed on the NSE on Friday, February 7, 2020.”

As part of…