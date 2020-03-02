Kwara govt bans forest activities except farming

By Demola Akinyemi

To battle climate change, Kwara State government has announced the closure of forests for one month in respect of all activities, except farming.

The government had expressed worries that indiscriminate activities in the forests are fast disrupting the state’s ecosystem and exposing it to severe effects of climate change.

Commissioner for Environment, Aliyu Saifudeen, said this at a briefing in Ilorin, on Monday.

He said: “The government is very worried about the rate of wanton deforestation for both legal and illegal purposes such as charcoal and other wood resources/products without commensurate regeneration.

“This is causing a tremendous imbalance in our ecosystem and Climate Change. Accordingly, the ministry has taken a painful decision to ‘close the forest’ for all kinds of activities for a minimum period of one month and maximum of three beginning from the 2nd of March to 31st of May 2020.

“This will enable us take stock of what is left of…