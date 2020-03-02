Man allegedly kills neighbour for accusing him of phone theft

By Evelyn Usman

A 27 yr old man, Ejike Okata, arrested by the Police in Ogun State, for allegedly killing his neighbour during an argument at Ayegbami community, in Ijebu ode area of the state, has attributed his action to anger.

The suspect who killed the 50-year-old neighbour with matchet was said to have taken to his heels upon realising the magnitude of his action, but was arrested two days after the incident.

During interrogation, he blamed his action on anger. He said. ” she accused me of stealing a phone and I was provoked”.

When contacted, the Ogun State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, confirmed the incident.

He said, “The suspect was arrested following a report by the younger brother to the deceased at Obalende Police Division, Ijebu Ode on February 28, 2020, that his elder sister, who resided at Ayegbami area of Ijebu Ode, was macheted to death by his neighbour over a minor argument and that the suspect ran away immediately after the…