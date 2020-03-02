Nigeria needs $350b to attain SDGs — SURVEY

By Chioma Obinna

Nigeria needs a total of $350 billion to attain the Sustainable Development Goals, SDGs, by 2030 and has a current estimate of public sector gap of $100 billion according to the 2019 National Demographic Health Survey, NDHS.

An Independent Development Consultant, Dr. Davis Omotola, while x-raying the findings of the national survey at a two-day media dialogue in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, organised by the Child Rights Information Bureau and the Federal Ministry of Information, in collaboration with UNICEF in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital, noted that the survey showed that poverty was on the increase due to population explosion and insecurity.

The report found that 70 per cent of the poor people in Nigeria live in 10 states which all happen to be in the North part of the country.

Giving insight into the survey, Omotola said about 54 per cent of Nigerians are poor and living below $1.9 per day.

“In 2018, 5.4 million new entrants entered…