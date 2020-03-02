Operating efficiency boosts Neimeth’s profit by 83%

By Peter Egwuatu

NEIMETH International Pharmaceuticals Plc has grown its bottom line for the 2018/2019 audited accounts posting a Profit Before Tax, PBT, of N304.4million, representing an increase of 82.9 per cent from N166.5 million in 2017/2018.

The company has attributed the profit growth to improved operating efficiency during the period under review.

Meanwhile, the first quarter results for the current financial year which began October 1, 2019 showed that the company sustained impressive growth in both sales and profitability.

Details of the audited report and accounts of Neimeth International Pharmaceuticals for the year ended September 30, 2019 showed that administrative expenses dropped by N168 million to N375 million for 2018/2019 business year, from N543 million in 2017/2018 financial year, representing a 30.9 per cent decrease during the period. Also, its operating profit grew by 47.9 per cent to N413.38 million in 2019 as against N279.42 million in…