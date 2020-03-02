Skillup Africa seeks to bridge the local digital divide

On Valentine’s Day my team at Futuresoft and I launched Skillup Africa our Corporate Social Investment Initiative focused on positioning Nigeria for the 4th Industrial Revolution and ensuring that we have a future work-ready youth population.

The launch kicked off a 12-month Digital Skills training of 45 boys aged 10-15 who live in the Correctional Centre for Junior Boys in Birrel.

The initiative was launched in collaboration with The Bake For Change Development Initiative and is proudly supported by Bricks4Kids.

Global trends have shown that the most in-demand skills revolve around Artificial Intelligence, Robotics, Machine Learning, Blockchain Technology and other emerging technologies.

60% of all children under 12 years today, will work in jobs that don’t exist yet, created by the ongoing Fourth Industrial Revolution, yet our educational system continues to produce graduates that lack the skills required by employers. This mismatch is part of what drives unemployment…