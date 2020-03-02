We’re not ordained to abuse those in power — Catholic Bishops

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA — THE Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Nigeria, CBCN, yesterday harped on the need for the government and the Church to work together in addressing the nation’s challenges, saying religious leaders were not ordained to abuse those in power.

In a homily delivered by the metropolitan Archbishop of Abuja, Most Revd Ignatius Kaigama, at the opening mass of CBCN’s First 2020 Plenary Meeting in FCT, the Catholic Bishops regretted that often times worshippers expected clerics, each time they mounted the pulpit, to abuse those in authority for causing poverty and social deprivation.

According to them, that is not the message of the gospel.

Kaigama said: “We must work jointly to eradicate or at least reduce the level of poverty; the level of diseases, sickness and ignorance, unnecessary deaths.

“So much is happening; our primary task as religious leaders is to steer the people to conversion and holiness. But,…