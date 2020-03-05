Unseen spirit made me rape my three-year-old step-daughter — suspect

Shina Abubakar – Osogbo

A 29-year-old suspect, Olusesan Adeyele on Thursday said he was under the influence of unseen forces when he defiled his three years old step-daughter.

He added that he came to his senses after he defiled her and was confused as to what to do about it.

He disclosed when the Osun State Police Commissioner, Johnson Kokumo paraded some suspected criminals at the Command headquarters in Osogbo.

The suspect who claimed to be a printer by training but was on an apprenticeship with lodgers in Ifetedo, Ife-South Local Government Area of Osun state he had never been involved in such activities.

“I was supposed to be at work on the said day, but the man who engaged us said there was no money to fund the trip, so I stayed back at home. I actually cannot explain what came over me. It was after I got through with her that I realised what I did was wrong.

She was crying while I was doing it but I just don’t can’t feel any pity while it lasted. I didn’t…