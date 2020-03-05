Why truck-related accidents recur — FRSC boss

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) on Thursday said poor maintenance of articulated vehicles and inadequate drivers’ training were among reasons responsible for increase in truck-related accidents.

Mr Samuel Obayemi, Zonal Commanding Officer, RS2 Command, comprising Lagos and Ogun States, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos, following the spate of truck accidents and fatalities.

Obayemi said that many of the trucks plying Nigeria’s roads are old and not properly managed by their owners and operators.

“We have noticed that some of these articulated vehicles are not properly maintained because more than 70 per cent of those accidents occur as a result of brake failure on the part of the trucks.

” On the part of the owners, one will expect that proper maintenance will be done.

“There is also a need for regular training. Retraining of these drivers is very important,” Obayemi said.

He said the corps had an understanding with some truck owners to train…