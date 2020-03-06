Accreditation: Kaduna College of Nursing seeks govt. support

The Kaduna State College of Nursing and Midwifery has appealed to the state government to ensure its full accreditation by the Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria.

The overseer of the Kafanchan campus of the school, Mr Ephraim Dyages, told News Agency of Nigeria on Friday in Kafanchan that the college risked being closed over lack of full accreditation.

“We are calling on the state government to assist us in every way they can so that this school will not be closed down because of lack of full accreditation.

“We know the government is trying but it can do better because we are in a very critical situation as it is right now,” he added

Dyages stated that the college had been operating for 42 years on provisional accreditation, saying it was not healthy and ideal for an institution that had existed that long to operate without full accreditation.

According to him, inadequate staffing and facilities were the main factors hindering the institution from gaining full…