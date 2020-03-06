Alexander-Arnold reveals Klopp’s consistent message to Liverpool stars

Trent Alexander-Arnold claims he “tries not to think about” Premier League glory and revealed the one Jurgen Klopp message that has remained the same throughout his time at Anfield.

Klopp’s men are just four wins away from clinching their first top-flight title in 30 years and despite a recent blip, Alexander-Arnold insists that the message remains to take each game as it comes.

The 21-year-old England international told BBC Sport: “Yeah, because there’s no benefit in thinking too far ahead as that’s when your focus goes.

“The manager always says the next game is the most important one of your life and that’s why we go into the next game thinking anything can happen.

“The quality of every side we come up against means if we are just at 95% then we’ll be beaten, which is why we have to be at 100%.”

Asked about the inevitable Premier League title, he added: “Obviously it’s something you dream of.

“At a club like Liverpool, where it’s eluded us for…