Boko Haram are not Muslims — Sen Barkiya

•Urges spiritual solution to end insurgency

•Faults claims of Islamisation Agenda

Senator (Engr.) Kabir Abdullahi Barkiya representing Katsina Central has said that apart from the military action already being waged by the Nigerian Army at the war front, fervent prayers and fasting can also bring to an end the decades of Boko Haram’s terror in Nigeria.

The Senator said that the role of prayers and fasting in overcoming challenges bedevilling the country cannot be ignored.

“While the soldiers are fighting at the war front, it is important for all Nigerians irrespective of their religion including the religious leaders to unite and pray for the country to defeat Boko Haram, bandits and others.”

Quoting from the Quran, the Senator stressed that Allah said: “Call upon Me; I will respond to you.” Q.40: 60.

Don’t forget, the government has done the first thing, which is providing basic equipment to fight Boko Haram, but winning any battle is in the hand of Allah and it…