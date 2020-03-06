Boko Haram may last for 20 years ―Rep Kwewum

•Says lawmakers’ll oppose immunity for Senate President, Speaker

By Tordue Salem

Serving member of the House of Representatives, Rimamnde Kwewum Shawulu, represents Donga/Ussa/Takum and Special development areas Federal Constituency of Taraba State. In this interview with Vanguard, the former chairman Committee on Army, speaks on proposed immunity for principal officers of the National Assembly, the worsening insecurity in the country and other topical issues.

Your constituency is called Donga/Ussa/Takum special development areas federal constituency. What is the special area all about?

In 1997, Ussa Local Government Area was created out of Takum Local Government Area. A few months after the creation of Ussa, the military government came up with a circular and removed three communities from Takum and added them to Ussa; removed two communities from Ussa and added them to Takum.

The net result of that was that people from Kashimbila, and Bete part of…