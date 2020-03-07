Landlords protest planned demolition of houses by Navy in Yenagoa

Houses owners in Okoria community in Agudama-Epie, a suburb in Yenagoa, have protested against alleged planned demolition of their property by the Central Naval Command.

The aggrieved protesters on Thursday marched through the Melford Okilo Road terminating at the Government House in Yenagoa to appeal to Bayelsa Gov, Douye Diri, to intervene and prevail on the Naval Authorities to stop the planned demolition of their houses.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the protesting residents, comprised property of owners of buildings around the Okoria community in Agudama-Epie, close to the Central Naval Command in Yenagoa.

They carried placards with different inscriptions reading: ‘We no go gree, our sweat no go go in vain’,’ ”they want to destroy our property,” “Mr President and Governor, please save us’, and “we say no to oppression, Nigeria Navy you can’t destroy our houses without compensation’ amongst others.

Two members of the group, Asaye…