Mindset, only limiting factor to women’s growth ― Sharon Kasali

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Women in Nigeria have been urged to conquer the limitation of the mindset in achieving their goals.

Mrs Adefunke Sharon Kasali, the wife of the popular Rev. Yomi Kasali, founder, Foundation of Truth Assembly, gave the advice on Friday, at an event, held in the Church Auditorium, Eric Moore, Surulere, Local Government Area, Lagos.

Mrs Kasali, Lead Pastor of Foundation of Truth Assembly, Abuja. an inspirational speaker spoke to newsmen at the event, tagged: “Triumphant Ladies Leadership Initiative, TLLI,” organised mainly for women as part of activities lined up for the “Focus Conference” coming up on Saturday, March 7, 2020, in Admiralty Conference Centre, Victoria Island area of the state.

According to her, “Mindset is a critical factor in human development. You can only go as far as the limit of your mindset. That is what we are telling our women. What we are trying to do with this event is to speak to the minds of our women to…