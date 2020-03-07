Nigeria in handcuffs: The DISCOs and the spirit of NEPA

By Dr. Ugboji Egbujo

It’s 2020 but the ghost of NEPA lives on. Sometimes light sneaks in  after two days  and leaves before  the DSTV  decoder has finished booting up.

I had been in a small meeting with the vice president in  January 2015. At that meeting, he said many wonderful things his government would do to give the people 24 hour power.

It’s been five years since, I haven’t seen any of the  things he said could easily  be done to make Lekki and Festac town recipients of 24 hour power supply.

It might not be his fault. Sometimes the devil is in the small print which can’t be read from afar.

The real problem  however, is that this government has either forgotten some of its  campaign  promises  or feels it doesn’t have to explain its difficulties to the people.

Fortunately, after the tales and dashed hopes,  we now know the truth.

We sold killed NEPA but we didn’t banish its ghost.

We can generate 13,000 Megawatts. That would be enough…



Source: Vanguard Newspaper

