Nigeria in handcuffs: The DISCOs and the spirit of NEPA

By Dr. Ugboji Egbujo

It’s 2020 but the ghost of NEPA lives on. Sometimes light sneaks in after two days and leaves before the DSTV decoder has finished booting up.

I had been in a small meeting with the vice president in January 2015. At that meeting, he said many wonderful things his government would do to give the people 24 hour power.

It’s been five years since, I haven’t seen any of the things he said could easily be done to make Lekki and Festac town recipients of 24 hour power supply.

It might not be his fault. Sometimes the devil is in the small print which can’t be read from afar.

The real problem however, is that this government has either forgotten some of its campaign promises or feels it doesn’t have to explain its difficulties to the people.

Fortunately, after the tales and dashed hopes, we now know the truth.

We sold killed NEPA but we didn’t banish its ghost.

We can generate 13,000 Megawatts. That would be enough…