Oil certainties beyond COVID-19 – Vanguard News

By Sonny Atumah

The oil demand growth in China since the dreaded COVID 19 that became an issue this year is close to zero. However, the oil demand growth has been on the decline even before the coronavirus.

The pressure in the market, a result of continual plunging oil prices led to the alliance between the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its ally’s non-OPEC, to form the OPEC+ for unified position to cut production three years ago. Saudi Arabia is the de facto leader of OPEC while Russia leads non-OPEC. The two major producers lead the super cartel. Russia is the world’s second-biggest oil exporter after Saudi Arabia. Call it manipulation; their unholy alliance makes one of them plays the second fiddle at any convenient time. Saudi Arabia and Russia are always there for the drama that seemed rehearsed in the global oil market. The OPEC+, so far always strikes a last-minute deal by settling for deeper output cuts to lift oil out of the bearish…