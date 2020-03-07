WHO says confirmed COVID-19 cases is almost at 100,000.

At a press briefing in Geneva, Switzerland Friday, WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Ghebreyesus urged all nations to make containment of COVID-19 their highest priority.

“Women are also playing a vital role in the response to COVID-19 and we’re proud to have many amazing women leading our response in WHO. We are now on the verge of reaching 100,000 confirmed cases, as cases increase, we’re continuing to recommend that all countries make containment their highest priority. The only way we can beat this virus is when we stand together. And that’s, that has been the message from WHO all along. And it is, and it will be”, Ghebreyesus said.

The global health body also warns of a lot of untruths about the virus.

Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove is Technical lead, Health Emergencies Programme at the WHO.

‘‘You can talk to your children. You can talk to your, parents, you can talk to older people if you have neighbors that don’t live…