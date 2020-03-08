Ancelotti swept aside on Stamford Bridge return

Carlo Ancelotti’s return to Stamford Bridge ended with Everton suffering a chastening 4-0 defeat to Chelsea on Sunday.

Everton were completely overwhelmed by a Chelsea midfield that saw Billy Gilmour make his first Premier League start alongside Ross Barkley and Mason Mount, who got the Blues up and running in the 14th minute.

Pedro assisted Mount and was himself on target in the Premier League for the first time since February 2019 seven minutes later – the experienced winger involved in as many goals in the opening 21 minutes as in his previous 21 appearances in the competition.

Willian drove home a powerful effort and set up Olivier Giroud in the space of three second-half minutes to put the result beyond doubt, with Frank Lampard’s side claiming just their third top-flight win of the year.

Jordan Pickford did well to keep out Mount’s first effort, but the midfielder scored the opener when a sublime first touch while turning on the edge of the box was followed by a…