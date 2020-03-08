Boko Haram attack: Elders hold service in burnt church

By Sam Eyoboka with Agency report

FOUR Nigerian church elders held a Sunday service in their burnt church building on February 23, 2020, two days after Boko Haram militants abducted some of the church’s female members and set fire to the building. The terrorists’ rampage had destroyed churches, homes, schools and businesses, in the Christian village of Garkida in Gambi Local Government Area of Adamawa State on February 21.

Heavily-armed militants stormed into the Ekklesiyar Yan’uwa a Nigeria (EYN—the Church of the Brethren in Nigeria) during a women’s fellowship meeting and kidnapped some of the Christian women and left the building a burnt out shell.

A local Christian leader said that, in spite of their anguish and shock, the pastors decided to continue to meet together to show that “‘church’ isn’t the building razed down, but the Christians living – the Christian body is the church”.

On the day of the attack, the jihadists approached the village in…