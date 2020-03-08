Buhari sympathizes with Italy, Iran, South-Korea over Coronavirus outbreak

President Muhammadu Buhari Sunday sent messages to Presidents Hassan Rouhani and Moon Jae-in of Iran and South Korea respectively, and the Prime Minister of Italy, Guiseppo Conte, expressing “deep sympathies” following increasing incidents of the deadly Coronavirus in their countries.

In the messages, President Buhari said the Nigerian government will continue to diligently carry out its duty to the international community by ensuring that the spread of the disease is curtailed.

The President also encouraged Nigerians to continue to show support to citizens of all the countries who are resident in Nigeria.

According to him, “There is no cause for panic. Italy, South Korea and Iran remain Nigeria’s allies in good and bad times.”

President Buhari, while commending the three countries on their efforts to contain the virus, expressed confidence that, “with the support of the World Health Organisation and other global agencies all working…