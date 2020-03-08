Coronavirus: Huge awareness, poor precautionary measures in schools nationwide

•S/WEST: High alert, slow preventive steps

•S/EAST: Sensitisation, awful measures

•S/SOUTH: Schools claim awareness, no cautionary efforts

•NORTH: Growing sensitisation, no action

By Our Reporters

Following calls by the Federal Ministry of Health and other concerned authorities for urgent measures to prevent the spread of Coronavirus, investigations by Sunday Vanguard revealed that schools across the country are not giving the issue the deserved attention.

In virtually all the schools covered, findings showed some levels of awareness with little or no preventive measures against the dreaded virus.

This became necessary given last Friday’s index case of Coronavirus in Lagos and the growing spread of the disease to more countries, including African countries.

Though the condition of the 44-year-old Italian, who imported the disease into Nigeria, was stable at press time, Nigerians had since embraced…