FRSC clears air on alleged arrest of vehicle conveying pregnant woman in labour

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has cleared the air on what it described as “distorted account”, an incident involving its patrol and a road traffic offender who drove with a pregnant woman in Port Harcourt, Rivers State capital.

A statement signed by the Corps Commander, Public Education Officer, Bisi Kazeem, has explained that the matter had been investigated upon by the instance of the Corps Marshal, Dr Boboye Oyeyemi and the driver of the vehicle was invited for preliminary investigations, at the end of which the following findings were made.

“In the first instance, the front seat occupant who was alleged to be pregnant, was not wearing her seatbelt at the point of arrest even when the driver persuaded her to comply.

“Secondly, the alleged pregnant woman was not in labour as reported by the media, neither were they rushing to the hospital but was only given a lift to her destination by the driver.

“Thirdly, the identity of the alleged woman in labour is…