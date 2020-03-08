FUTO develops indigenous recycling technology

By Chidi Nkwopara, OWERRI

The Federal University of Technology, Owerri, FUTO, says it has developed indigenous technology for recycling wastes into marketable and useful products.

The institution’s Vice-Chancellor, VC, Professor Francis Eze, who disclosed this weekend, while addressing parents guardians and the 4,841 matriculating students of FUTO, also announced that the project has already received a boost.

“This initiative of turning waste to wealth, received a major boost last week, when the University signed a memorandum of Understanding with the Nigerian Agip Oil Company Limited, on reclamation and recycling of plastic wastes”, Eze said.

He was optimistic that the collaboration would deepen the University’s waste recycling programme, especially in their current effort to generate electricity from heterogeneous waste.

His words: “As we pat ourselves on the back for the appreciable progress of our University, a lot still needs to be done in the area of…