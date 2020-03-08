Lagos State pledges to boost infrastructure to enhance entrepreneurship

… As Otunba Balogun gets EY lifetime achiever award

By Peter Egwuatu

Lagos State Government has commended the six shortlisted finalists at the Ernst &Young, EY West Africa Entrepreneurs Award 2020, saying that entrepreneurs are the key drivers of the economy while pledging to boosting infrastructure to overcome some of the operating challenges often faced by business owners in the State.

This is coming as Otunba Michael Olasubomi Balogun was honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award as the doyen of banking in Nigeria and Africa while Founder/Chief Executive Officer, Coscharis Group, Dr. Cosmos Maduka, emerged winner in the Masters’ category of the EY West Africa Entrepreneur Award 2020 and would be representing West Africa in the EY World Entrepreneur Award of the Year in Monte Carlo, while Managing Director/CEO, Beloxxi Industries Limited, Mr. Obi Ezeude, won EY West Africa Entrepreneur of the Year in the Emerging Category.

Speaking at the EY Entrepreneur Award…