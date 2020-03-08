Nigerian Stock Exchange and financial suicide

By Dele sobowale

“A sucker [fool] is born every minute” – P.T Barnum, US Circus Master.

The great entertainer who made this remark about his fellow Americans never heard of a country called Nigeria – because it did not exist then. If a Nigerian comedian wants to use the same line today it will probably be “A Nigerian fool is born every second and some of them invest in the Nigerian Stock Exchange.”

I never intended this year to write about the Nigerian Stock Exchange, NSE. My observations of the NSE, in the previous three years, although proved to be correct, had convinced me that Dr Chris Uwajei, Nigeria’s computer guru, was right when he once said: “If you want to hide anything from the black man, put it in a book. He will never read it.” That statement can now be extended to include “write it in newspapers, or publish it on the internet, with the exception of gossip or political matters.” Nigerians are perhaps the most…